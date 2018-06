A main road in Bexhill is currently blocked following an accident involving several vehicles this morning (Monday, June 25.

The incident, believed to have happened around 11am, means there is queueing traffic on the A259 Barnhorn Road both ways between B2095 Hooe Road and Coneyburrow Lane.

Emergency servcoes are at the scene.

This morning’s incident is affecting traffic between Little Common and Pevensey.