Bexhill to join Fairtrade Fortnight celebrations

Bexhill will be playing host to a special guest from Indonesia next month as part of national Fairtrade Fortnight celebrations.

Mahyana Sari, the elected secretary of the coffee producing cooperative KSU Arinagata, will be hosting a presentation about the difference Fairtrade makes around the world at the St Mary Magdalene Hall, in Bexhill, from 2pm to 3.30pm on Friday, March 2.

Earlier the same day she will be holding a session with Bexhill College A-Level students to discuss economics, politics and world development.

Mahyana, who comes from Sumatra, Indonesia, said: “I am excited to visit the UK for Fairtrade Fortnight and share my story about Fairtrade coffee farmers in Indonesia. I invite many people to engage and join us to find out more about Fairtrade.”

Fairtrade Fortnight is an annual campaign which invites people from across the nation to show their support for the farmers and workers who toil to produce the things we love to eat, drink and wear.

This year’s campaign will run from February 26 until March 11 featuring thousands of events including breakfasts, bake-offs, talks and events all over the country to help people learn more about Fairtrade.

Lesley Shareif, vice chairman of the Bexhill Town Fairtrade committee, said: “In Bexhill, we have been supporting Fairtrade for many years. It’s scandalous that the people who produce the things we love aren’t paid fairly for their work.

“Learning how we can make a difference through Fairtrade, helping some of the world’s most vulnerable communities by making farming viable, is vital. We invite everyone to come and listen to Mahyana’s compelling story.”