Discount chain to open store in Bexhill

A health and beauty company has announced plans to open a new store in Bexhill next month.

Savers – which sells discounted cosmetics and toiletries – will be moving to 62 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, on Thursday, December 7.

A spokesman for Savers Health and Beauty said: “We are delighted to be announcing the opening of our new Savers store in Bexhill-on-Sea, which will create a great addition to our stores located in nearby seaside towns of Hove and Eastbourne.

“We are excited to give our customers a great shopping experience in a beautiful coastal location which was voted one of the best seaside cities to live in 2007.

“This store will be located in the heart of Bexhill, on one of the busiest high streets in town.

“Local residents and visitors will shortly be able to enjoy and purchase our great products in a convenient central location, only a few minutes’ walk away from the beach.”

The store has created job opportunities and Savers hopes there will be more vacancies available in the future.

The spokesman added: “We believe Savers will provide Bexhill’s tourists and its permanent residents with amazing deals and essential products needed for a seaside holiday and coastal living.

“The store opening will be attended by some key members of management who will be on site to celebrate this highly anticipated launch.

“The store will offer customers excellent ranges of branded health, home and beauty products, alongside individual lines at highly competitive prices. “The community will also be wowed by our amazing, fresh Christmas lines such as men’s and women’s gifting, prestigious fragrances and confectionary which will be available immediately once the store opens.

“We believe that Savers will be a unique addition to the Bexhill high street, with no other shops quite like it in the local area.”

The store will officially open its doors on December 7, 2017.