Popular Bexhill record shop closes down

A well-loved record shop in Bexhill closed down at the weekend.

Music’s Not Dead, in Devonshire Road, became a central hub for up-and-coming musicians and brought numerous gigs to the town.

The shop held a wake event on Sunday (September 16) where scores of musicians came to play live music and show their support.

Del Querns, owner, said: “We opened seven years ago with the idea of providing a record shop for the town and putting on live music in the shop and venues around Bexhill.

“We ended up putting on more than 70 gigs with acts from all over the world.

“We’ve had to close for several reasons. Footfall, like in every high street, is down and the abuse by big companies of the tax system make running an independent shop very hard when the margins are so tight.”

Stewart Drew, director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the De La Warr Pavilion, said: “Music’s Not Dead has become known as a significant destination for music over the last decade and has been punching well above its weight for some time now.

“A range of community partners have brought amazing events to the town, but Music’s Not Dead has brought significant music industry knowledge to the heart of our community and has become an important hub to the town centre. Brilliant in-store Record Store Day events, Keane on the high street, and a stream of the highest quality gigs at the Pavilion and The Albatross Club, Joan Shelly, The Wave Pictures, James Yorkston, Emily Portman Trio and not forgetting Hannah-Lou and Trevor Moss.

“It’s the end of an era on Devonshire Road.”

Musician Trevor Moss who played live at the Music’s Not Dead wake on Sunday with wife Hannah-Lou, said: “Music’s Not Dead was more than a record shop.

“It was the centre of a community and will be sorely missed by so many.

“Del, Rich and Nikki are so passionate about music and particularly helping local musicians, be it by stocking our records alongside more established acts on the shelves, offering in-stores, putting you on at their many events, including at the De La Warr Pavilion, and generally banging the drum for everything that is good and vital about music.

“People came from far and wide to Music’s Not Dead, and Bexhill will be yet quieter without them.”