Southern Business Awards: Results here

Glitz and glamour at the prestigious Southern Business Awards saw winners of each category celebrate in style.
Hosted by Spirit FM’s Vicky Edwards at The Grand Brighton, the event saw more than 80 businesses across the East and West Sussex and Portsmouth shortlisted.
As well as winning Overall Business of the Year, Bognor Regis based Woods Travel Limited walked proudly away with medium-sized business, too.
The winners are:
Customer Service (Sponsored by Barraclough The Opticians)
Winner
Pinks Vintage Ice Cream Vans and Tricycles - Chichester.
Start-up of the Year (Sponsored by Chichester Chamber of Commerce)
Winner
The Beach Kitchen - Eastbourne
Innovation Award
Winner
Goscombe Homes - Eastbourne
Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by Khoo Systems)
Winner
Funky Hampers - Eastbourne
Green Business of the Year (Sponsored by Bright Spark Energy)
Winner
Great Ballard School - Chichester
Training and Development award
Winner
Egalite - Worthing
Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Award (Sponsored by Nisbits Catering Equipment)
Winner
Mariott Hotel - Portsmouth
Medium-sized Business Award (Sponsored by eastbourne Business Awards)
Winner
Woods Travel Limited - Bognor Regis
Outstanding Contribution to the Community (Sponsored by Oscars Hair and Beauty)
Winner
Brad Ainsworth - Chichester
Employer of the Year (Sponsored by HR Department Eastbourne)
Winner
Digi Tool Box - Portsmouth
Best Employee/Team of the Year
Winner
Gemma Lighting - Portsmouth
Place to Eat or Drink Award
Winner
The Green Man - Horsham
Young Achiever Award
Winner
Ben Griggs - Worthing
Manufacturing and Construction Award
Winner
Dunham Bush Limited - Portsmouth
Large Business of the Year
Winner
First Central - Haywards Heath
Retailer of the Year (Sponsored by Swan Walk Shopping Centre)
Winner
Sakakini - Horsham
Business Personality of the Year
Winner
Tristan Eves - Chichester
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner
Diane Lenantine - Chichester
Overall Business of the Year
Winner
