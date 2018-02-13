Care home opens doors to help those who are lonely

Older people are being welcomed into a Sussex Housing & Care’s residential care home in Bexhill for a free hot lunch, to enjoy friendly company and take part in a variety of activities.

Sussex Housing & Care, a not for profit provider of housing and care for older people in Sussex, is leading the initiative to help tackle the increasing local and national problem of loneliness and isolation amongst older people.

Ardath care home, Bexhill opens its doors on Wednesday February, 21, 11-4pm. Visitors can enjoy a hand massage, gentle chair exercises, live ukulele music, refreshments and a two course lunch. To book a place call 01424 210538.

Sussex Housing & Care’s mission is to help people live their later life to the full. For more details visit: www.sussexhousing.org.uk/residential