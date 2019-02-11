Chance to meet Marvel superhero at Sussex attraction

Children will have chance to meet a marvel superhero when the Amazing Spider-Man, swings into Drusillas Park on Wednesday February 20.

Prepare to get caught in a web of excitement, as you come face-to-face with world’s greatest Super Hero.

Watch the Marvel icon come to life as Spider-Man makes appearances at various intervals throughout the day in the Events Arena.

If a soft and sweet Hello Kitty is more your thing, she will be in her Hello Kitty House for the first time this year. Pop by and say hello to the cutest girl herself on Thursday 21st February.

As well saying hi to Spiderman and Hello Kitty, your little ones will come face to face with hundreds of exotic animals, from monkeys and meerkats to penguins and pandas at Drusillas Park.

Little monkeys will also adore the themed adventure play areas including Go Wild!, Go Bananas! And our state-of-the-art indoor soft play, Amazon Adventure.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas is open from 10.00am daily. For more information, please telephone 01323 874100 or visit the website at www.drusillas.co.uk.

