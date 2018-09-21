Colourful costumes and plenty of fun at inaugural Bexhill Wheel and Walk

Dozens of people rode their scooters, pushed their wheelchairs, walked and cycled along the promenade as part of the first Bexhill Wheel and Walk.

The event was declared a great success by all who took part. Refreshments, generously provided by DLWP, awaited the participants after they had crossed the finishing line and collected their medals. Prizes were presented by Lions District Governor Peter Dilloway to a wide range of worthy winners.

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171639001

The prizes had been donated by B&M, Carrolls the Florist, B&Q, Pets at Home and La Collina Gardens.

Lion Andrea Etheridge, head of FUNdraising, thanked the sponsors, Active Rother, Home Instead Senior Care, Denis Parkinson Carpets & Furniture and Ghyllside Healthcare for their support, saying that their involvement enabled the Lions to put on the event and raise funds for Bexhill Caring Community. The amount raised will be announced shortly.

Lion president Clare Kersley said: “We are delighted with how the event went. With 60 entrants, it was really encouraging for our first year. Participants put a great deal of effort into their costumes and decorations, which created a wonderful spectacle along the promenade. There was a real community spirit on the day as participants and their supporters made their way from Galley Hill to the De La Warr Pavilion.

“The feedback we received from the participants was tremendous, with people telling us they are already looking forward to taking part in the Bexhill Wheel and Walk next year... Watch this space!”

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171546001

Photos by Rick Hough

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171613001

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171626001

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171508001

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171519001

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171533001

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171441001

Bexhill Wheel and Walk. Photo by Rick Hough. SUS-180919-171414001