Competition looking for East Sussex contenders for UK’s worst bedroom

Someone in East Sussex could have the worst bedroom in the UK.

Home furnishings retailer, Terry’s Fabrics, is calling for people across the nation to submit photos of their bedrooms looking worse for wear with the launch of its new competition.

From wallpaper hanging off the wall, mismatched patterns and colour schemes that should have stayed in the eighties, millions of embarrassed homeowners are hiding bedrooms that are in desperate need of redecorating.

With recent research by the furnishings retailer revealing the majority of people in the UK dislike interior trends of the past, it’s not a surprise that many homeowners feel uncomfortable about allowing others to see the inside their homes.

Terry’s Fabrics is looking for the worst of the worst when it comes to tasteless bedrooms. The most shocking entrant will win a pack of Terry’s Fabrics products to help them achieve the bedroom of their dreams.

Paul McGuiness, Owner at Terry’s Fabrics, said: “Many people across the country are putting up with unstylish and outdated bedrooms because they haven’t had the time or the money to give their room a re-style.

“We’re looking to find the UK’s worst bedroom, and want people in East Sussex to come forward and submit their photos. We don’t think that anyone should have to endure an ugly bedroom and would like to give them a help in hand in starting their journey to achieve their dream room!”

Research found that the top three most hated decades for interior design were the 1970s (43 per cent), 1960’ (20 per cent) and 1950s (15 per cent).

Among some of the most hated interior trends were found to be 70s wallpaper (36 per cent) and patterned carpets (34 per cent).

Do you feel like you’ve been hiding your bedroom behind closed doors for too long? Is the colour scheme starting to get you down? Are you tired of looking at that old 70s wallpaper?

If this sounds all too familiar, then submit a photo of your bedroom online to be in with a chance of winning a pack of Terry’s Fabrics home goodies.