Conquest Hospital Radio provides showcase for talented musicians

Conquest Hospital Radio is becoming an international platform for local artistes.

In recent weeks the Classical Extravaganza featured local award winning composer/musician Tom McClelland Young, who gave a fascinating account of his life, works and awards.

Tom’s ‘Jesu Lord That Madest Me, My Dear Angry Lord, Let us Gather Hand in Hand, along with a Romantic piece for piano, have been broadcast and the whole interview is scheduled to be repeated on May 8.

A new programme, The Live Folk Show, commenced in February and has already featured a host of local musicians and singers who have perfomed live folk tunes and songs.

Both shows are produced and presented by Maxine Wright-Moore, herself a long term haematology patient at the Conquest.

“Maxine is a multi instrumentalist who often accompanies or plays along with artistes live in the studio.

Be sure to tune in to the Classical Extravaganza on Tuesdays at 12 noon, and the Live Folk Show on Mondays at 5pm.

The Live folk show is overseen by Terry Kane who has experience in national radio and TV broadcasting.

You can tune into CHR programmes by going to www.conquest hospitalradio.co.uk. Musicians and singers interested in being featured should write in person to either: Classical Extravaganza or Live Folk show, at: CHR Studio, 4th Floor Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St. Leonards-On-Sea TN37 7RD. Alternatively a message can be left via the Facebook page www.facebook.com/conquesthospitalradio/.

