Council responds to Roaring 20s announcement

Rother District Council has responded to the news Roaring 20s will not take place in 2018 due to a ‘lack of committed funding’.

A council spokesman said: “Each year we set aside £9,000 to support events in Bexhill, which now includes £6,000 for new events and £3,000 to support existing events. This funding is designed to help to establish events with the aim of them becoming self-sustaining after three years.

“The Roaring 20s event has received financial support from Rother District Council for a total of five years, as well as free use of the lawns by the De La Warr Pavilion, extensive free promotional support and waste collection, street cleaning and public convenience cleansing services to help clear up after the event. The event organiser is also eligible to apply for a share of the £3,000 set aside for 2018.

“We are in discussion with the organiser of Roaring 20s and will continue to assist established events, where possible, with support including free use of car parks, public land and waste services

“Despite the financial challenges the council continues to face, we are committed to supporting and promoting tourism.

“In Bexhill, we have invested millions of pounds in projects including major improvements to the seafront, upgrading Egerton Park and funding for the De La Warr Pavilion.

“Event organisers interested in finding about how RDC can support events, visit www.rother.gov.uk/article/7085/Funding-Opportunities.”

The organisers of the town’s flagship event said they were ‘forced to make this decision because of a lack of committed Rother District Council funding towards our community (non-profit), free, family event’.

