COUNTY NEWS: Sussex drink-driver caught was disqualified and in country illegally

A drink-driver caught in Sussex last night was a disqualified driver and was in the country illegally, police have revealed.

He was arrested in Hassocks by officers at around 9pm. Read our original story here.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The drink-driver arrested yesterday in Hassocks, was subsequently found to have given false details, and is a disqualified driver and a Ukraine National who was in the UK illegally.

“He has been charged and remanded in custody to court, and will then be handed over to immigration.”