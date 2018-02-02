Court results for the Hastings and Rother areas

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for January 12 - January 24.

January 12:

Simon Bloyce, 42, of Emmanuel Road, Hastings, was found guilty of dropping and leaving a cigarette butt in the High Street, Hastings Old Town, on July 7 last year. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosection costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Terry Carman, 27, of Cranbrook Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of dropping and leaving a cigarette butt in Devonshire Road, Hastings, on July 11 last year. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosection costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Daniel Dufton, 31, of Warrior Square, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in breach of Dog Control Orders of the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £220 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Nicola Gutsell, 35, of Norfolk Drive, St Leonards, was found guilty of dropping and leaving a cigarette butt in Robertson Street, Hastings, on July 11 last year She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £216 in prosection costs. The verdict was proved in her absence.

January 17:

Peter Ballard, 78, of Peartree lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Kangoo vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on December 9, without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a police officer on the same date. He was fined £50 and his driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

January 18:

Lennox Burtoo, 23, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Havelock Road, Hastings, on October 21 last year. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made, on May 3 last year, for an earlier offence of being drunk and disorderly in public. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation.

January 24:

Billy Banks-Nash, 38, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing meat products from the Co-op store at London Road, St Leonards, on December 26. He also admitted to four further charges of stealing items from the same store, earlier in December, ranging from alcohol to ten jars of coffee. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by a court on March 8 last year, for offences of assaulting a police officer and stealing coffee worth £90 from Co-op. He was sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was persistent offending.

Adam Ilsley, 35, of Courthope Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Rover vehicle on Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on December 12, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for one year.

Richard Long, 35, of Chantry Road, Marden, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A21 at Robertsbridge, on December 3, with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving, on the same date with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecogonine in his blood stream and to driving with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

Samuel Moore, 27, of Applewood Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Battle Road, St Leonards, on August 20, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 159 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for 17 months.

