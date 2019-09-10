76 year old Bexhill woman more than twice over drink drive limit

A 76 year old Bexhill woman has been banned from the road for drink driving according to a court document.

Sylvia Huckstepp, of Tiverton Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka, on Church Street, Bexhill, on August 12, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 88 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 20 months.

