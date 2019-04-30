Battle area man to be sentenced for making indecent images of children

A 64 year old man is to be sentenced for making more than a hundred indecent images of children according to a court document.

Peter Hoath, 64, of Hurst Green, indicated a plea of guilty to making 41 Category A indecent images of a child.

The offence took place at Hurst Green between September 17 2017 and September 26 2018.

He also indicated guilty pleas to making 47 Category B images of a child and 65 Category C images of a child during the same time period.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 1 and released on bail with conditions, which included not to possess or use any computer or other device capable of accessing the internet.

