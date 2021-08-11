Bexhill boy, 14, injured after being ‘hit by Land Rover’

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers were called to the incident in Barnhorn Road on Saturday, July 31.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle had been hit by a green Land Rover which had mounted the pavement.

“The vehicle initially stopped before driving away.

“The victim suffered a broken collar bone as well as cuts and bruises, and was taken to hospital for treatment.