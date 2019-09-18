Bexhill boy, 16, charged with assaulting emergency worker after shoplifting report

Officers responding to reports of shoplifting in Bexhill have arrested a teenager.

At about 7.02pm on Monday (September 16), police received a report of shoplifting at B&M, at Ravenside Retail Park, Bexhill.

Officers attended and a suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

A police spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy from Bexhill, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with theft from a shop, assault, assault of an emergency worker and possession of a Class A drug (cocaine). “He is due to appear before Hastings Youth Court on 14 October.”

