Bexhill man arrested after private photos posted on adult website

A Bexhill man has been arrested by officers investigating several reports of private or personal photos being posted on an adult website.

A police spokesman said a number of victims have come forward and enquiries are ongoing.

Police confirmed a 30-year-old man from Bexhill has been arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

He has been released on conditional bail until September 16 pending further enquiries, police added.

