Cannabis farm found in Bexhill police raid
A cannabis farm was discovered in Bexhill during a police raid yesterday (Tuesday, May 25).
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 3:20 pm
Police said they were called to the scene in St Leonards Road in the afternoon.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called around 12.20pm on Tuesday after the discovery of a cannabis cultivation site at a property in St Leonards Road, Bexhill.
“Officers attended and seized items from within the address, and the investigation is ongoing.”