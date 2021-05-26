Cannabis farm found in Bexhill police raid

A cannabis farm was discovered in Bexhill during a police raid yesterday (Tuesday, May 25).

By Richard Gladstone
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 3:20 pm

Police said they were called to the scene in St Leonards Road in the afternoon.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called around 12.20pm on Tuesday after the discovery of a cannabis cultivation site at a property in St Leonards Road, Bexhill.

“Officers attended and seized items from within the address, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police vans at the scene. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210526-134415001