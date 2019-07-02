Car collides with four-year-old boy in Bexhill

Sussex Police has appealed for witnesses after a car collided with a four-year-old boy in Bexhill.

Police said the child suffered bruising and a cut to his head after the incident at around 3pm yesterday (June 1) on the B2182 Holliers Hill.

Police

He was taken to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards-on-Sea for treatment and observation, police added.

The motorist involved failed to leave details with the child's father, said police, who was with his son at the time.

PC Richard Trundle, of the roads policing unit, said: "We are keen to speak to the driver and also several witnesses believed to have been present.

"Anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident is also urged to get in touch."

Police can be contacted online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1223 of 01/07.