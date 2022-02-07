Driver fined after lorry tips over on A21 north of Hastings
A lorry driver appeared in court today (February 7) after their HGV tipped over on the A21 north of Hastings.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:48 pm
A spokesperson for Sussex Roads Police said the lorry tipped on its side north of Whatlington on January 22 last year “due to an insecure load”.
They released a photo of the lorry and the timber load it was carrying.
“The driver was in court today and the court took a very dim view,” the spokesperson added.
The driver was given three points on their licence, and ordered to pay a £346 fine and £500 costs.