Eastbourne man arrested following Bexhill stabbing

Police responded to a report of an altercation involving a knife in Ninfield Road, Bexhill at 9.50pm on Saturday (17 July).

A 39-year-old man suffered a knife wound to the abdomen and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

A 34-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in hospital for treatment for an injury.

Police stock image