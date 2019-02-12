Fraud arrests after ‘invalid’ card used in Bexhill and Rye shops

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation after an invalid card was used in a number of shops in Bexhill and Rye, say police.

Police said on Wednesday, February 6, cards were used at Pontins and NISA in Camber, Salts Farm shop in Rye, and unsuccessfully at a Tesco shop in Little Common, Bexhill, and Costcutter in Fishmarket Road, Rye.

Two people have been arrested

At that shop staff raised the alarm and officers stopped a car with two men nearby.

A large quantity of fresh meat, tobacco, lottery scratch cards and prepaid Vanilla cards were seized, police said.

Police said on a separate occasion two men used an invalid card on February 1 for a meal worth more than £100 at a pub in Chichester.

Two men, aged 41 and 22, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and after being interviewed were released under investigation until May 7, police said.

Detective Constable Shelley Campbell of Hastings Investigations said: “If any shop or pub staff or managers recall such attempts that they have not yet reported to us, we ask them to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 315 of 06/02.”

