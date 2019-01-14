Hastings assault leaves man ‘bleeding from the head’

Officers investigating an assault in Hastings found a man bleeding from the head.

Police were called to attend Hughenden Road, Hastings, following reports of an assault on Sunday (January 13) at 12.50pm.

A police spokesman said officers attended and found a 57-year-old man bleeding from the head.

He was checked over at hospital but his injuries were not serious, police added.

No-one has been arrested and an investigation continues, according to police.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact police online quoting serial 472 of 13/01.

