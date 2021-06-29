Hastings man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving during police operation

Dozens of drivers were stopped and spoken to in Hastings during the day of action last Tuesday (June 22).

The operation saw officers from the Commercial Vehicles Unit and Rural Crime Team work together with Trading Standards.

The activity was carried out in Hastings in response to concerns in the local community about an increase in offences.

Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210629-160403001

A total of 50 vehicles were stopped at various locations throughout the town, according to police, with a number of fixed penalty notices and words of advice being issued.

In addition, a 45-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, police said. He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Matt Chapman, of the Hastings Licensing and Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “During this day of action, we focused on commercial vehicles specifically in relation to waste licensing, theft of scrap metal and catalytic converters, rogue traders and road traffic offences. This was in response to community concerns and an increase in fly-tipping, but also formed part of our routine policing duties to prevent and detect criminality, and take action against offenders.