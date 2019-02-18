Hastings man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

A Hastings man was arrested on suspicion of online grooming, according to police.

Police said they arrested a 54-year-old man outside an address in Hastings on February 9.

A police spokesman said he was arrested on suspicion of online grooming in order to attempt to meet a girl for sexual activity.

After being interviewed he was released on bail until March 9 while enquiries continue, police added.

See more:

Video shows burglars armed with handgun breaking into Hastings house

Cause of devastating St Leonards blaze ‘may never be known’