Hastings woman sentenced for assaulting three people

A local woman has been given a curfew by magistrates after assaulting three people according to a court document.

Kylie Waeling, 30, of Warrior Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to three charges of assault on two males and one woman.

The offences took place at Hastings on July 28.

She also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by an earlier court for an offence of shoplifting.

The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a three month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am. She was ordered to pay a total of £225 compensation.

