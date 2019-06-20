‘Intruder’ apprehended after entering Crowhurst farm

Police are investigating after intruders entered a farm in Crowhurst, according to the latest Sussex Countrywatch Newsletter.

Intruders entered the farm in Sandrock Hill, Crowhurst, setting off an alarm call to a security company, stated the newsletter.

Police news

A security officer attended and apprehended one of the intruders, according to the newsletter.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information, call 101 quoting reference 0861 16/06.

