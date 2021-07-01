These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders, including some despicable sex offences, drug dealing and causing death by careless driving.
All information comes either directly from Sussex Police.
1.
Peter Osbourne was jailed after making a bomb hoax at a police station. The 999 call was received at 7.32am on Friday June 18 – the morning after the Manchester Arena bombing inquest published its first report. Peter Osbourne, 60, unemployed and of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with making a bomb hoax, and was remanded in custody. He pleaded guilty to the offence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the following day (June 19), where he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210628-180127001
2.
Connor Mackay, 21, who was seen by police officers carrying out multiple drug deals in Hastings has been jailed. Officers in plain clothes were on patrol in the town on Thursday 18 March when they saw two people behaving suspiciously near Falaise Gardens. The two people were seen to meet a third person and move into some bushes, where a drugs deal was suspected to have taken place, police said. Officers identified one of the two people as Mackay. Mackay and the boy he was with then headed into the town centre, where they were observed meeting several other people and exchanging items, including in Wellington Square and Castle Hill Passage. Mackay then headed to Robertson Street and out onto the promenade near Hastings Pier, where he was detained by uniformed officers for a drugs search. He was found in possession of 30 wraps of crack cocaine, and 24 wraps of heroin. His mobile phone was seized and after examination was found to contain numerous messages offering to supply both heroin and crack cocaine. Mackay
3.
Thomas Jeeves was given a ten-year prison sentence for causing the death of a woman who was a passenger in the car he was driving when it crashed at Ditchling Common, near Burgess Hill, two years ago, police said. Jeeves, 31, of Junction Road, Burgess Hill, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday 28 June, having been convicted by a unanimous jury verdict after a five-day trial, of causing death by careless driving whilst over the specified limit for a controlled drug. Jeeves will serve five years in prison, and five years on licence. He was also disqualified for eight years and was ordered to take an extended re-test before he can drive again. Photo: Sussex Police
4.
Sam Kesete was sentenced to a total of 15 years imprisonment for sexual assaults on two women in Brighton, including the rape of one of them. Kesete, 21, a student and part-time shop worker, of Canterbury Drive, Brighton, was sentenced when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 24 June. He had admitted at an earlier hearing of two counts of rape against a womanin his flat in November and of sexually assaulting another woman by touching at Kings Road Arches in September. He will have to serve at least ten years before being considered for release on supervised licence, and even if released before serving 15 years will have to serve a further six years on licence. Kesete will also be a registered sex offender for life. Photo: Sussex Police