Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

April 28:

Mark Loosley, 42, of Innings Drive, Pevensey Bay, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a gold ring, gold necklace and pendant, valued at £1,255, at Bristol Road, St Leonards, between April 1 2019 and May 8 2020. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £1,405 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

May 5:

Perri Hollis, 31, of Castle Gardens, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Guestling on February 17, last year. He was fined £93.

Megan Keck, 28, of Elphinstone Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Elphinstone Avenue, on November 3, last year, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at Hastings on the same date. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Anthony Gardner, 33, of School Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply it to another at The Ridge, Hastings, on July 24 2019. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at Hastings on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 2 and released on unconditional bail.

Simon Miller, 38, of Main Road, Westfield, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Hastings on December 30. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of resisting a police officer at Hastings on the same date. He was fined a total of £1,000 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Ryan Orbell, 34, of Upper Church Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on November 26, last year. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that it was a ‘deliberate and repeated offence on a vulnerable victim’.

Andrew Bryant, 51, of Terrace Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf with out due care and attention on November 28,, last year, at the Star Level Crossing, at East Guldeford, by driving through an amber and red light and stopping between the closed barriers and the railway track. He was fined £892 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Kimberley Balcombe, 52, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, indicated guilty pleas to charges of being in possession of heroin and crack cocaine at Hastings on September 29, last year. She was fined £100 for each offence.

Patrick Davies, 32, of Sudbourne Road, London, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on September 29, last year. He was fined £80.

Lewis Hayward, 26, of Saxon Close, Hailsham, was found guilty of two charges of being in breach of a court non-molestation order by contacting a person and sending a text message. The offences took place at Bexhill on July 20 and 23, last year. The court made a community order with requirements of six months electronic monitoring and 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £310 in prosecution costs.

Christopher Head, 48, of Arundel Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on July 6, last year, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 169 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am. He was banned from driving for three years.