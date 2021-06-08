Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

May 12:

Christopher King, 28, of Higham Gardens, Guestling, pleaded guilty to trespassing on land at Ludley Farm, Peasmarsh, on August 28, last year, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or coney. He was fined £80.

Samuel Mills, 28, of Braybrooke Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Old London Road, Hastings, on November 1, last year, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Robert Donovan, 46, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Springfield Road, St Leonards, on June 16, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on the same date. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. He was banned from driving for one year.

Anthony Calder, 64, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, was found guilty of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Dominos Pizza, in Cornwallis Terrace, on July 27, last year. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence involved ‘a vulnerable victim’. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

May 14:

Jack Goldsmith, 27, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on January 9. He was fined £183.

Katie Healey, 32, of Hampden Close, St Leonards, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Hastings on March 4. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation.

May 18:

Ivan Curtis, 43, of Caves Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a motorcycle dangerously on Churchwood Drive, and Crowhurst Road, St Leonards, on January 27. He pleaded guilty to driving with no licence on the same date and to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, on the same date. He was committed to Oxford Crown Court for sentencing on June 1 and released on unconditional bail.

May 19:

Harry Saunters, 20, of Adam Close, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hastings on June 20 last year. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

Yan Barnes, 37, of Clarendon Place, Dover, Kent, indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis at Hastings on September 16 last year. He was fined £250.

Michael O’Brien, 38, of battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Kings Road, St Leonards, on March 11. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Mateusz Wieczorek, 33, of Park Road, Chiswick, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Galaxy on Filsham Road, St Leonards, on April 6, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 86 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at St Leonards on the same date. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 21 months.

Brendan Baker, 28, of Edmonton Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment of a woman by sending her texts and videos. The offence took place at Bexhill between September 12 and October 4 last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bexhill on October 4. The court made a community order and fined him £50.