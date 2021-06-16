Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Scales olf Justice SUS-210615-133517001

May 19:

Paul Kehoe, 30, of no fixed address, indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of quantities of cocaine and cannabis at St Leonards on February 12. He was fined £200.

Darren Turner, 49, of St Helens Crescent, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on St Helens Road, Hastings, on December 19, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for three months.

May 25:

James Hopgood, 39, of Wellington Place, Hastings, was found guilty of three charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Order by being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a public place, at Harold Place, Hastings, on October 7 and 13 and November 12, last year. He was fined £50 for each offence and ordered to pay £208 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

Jamal Upton (no aged given), of The Green, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to comply with a Community Protection Order by being in possession of an open container of alcohol on the steps of Renaissance House, London Road, St Leonards, on October 7 last year. He was also found guilty of two further charges being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a restricted area at Harold Place, Hastings, on October 28, and Queens Road, Hastings, on February 2. He was fined £50 for each offence and ordered to pay £208 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

Kelly Hughes (no age given), of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of four charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Order by being in possession of an open container of alcohol in a restricted area at Harold Place, Hastings, on October 9, last year, and the underground car park at Carlisle Parade, Hastings, on December 10 and January 6 and 9. She was fined £50 for each offence and ordered to pay £208 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in her absence.

Simon Leeves, 55, of Aldborough Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an order issued by Brighton Magistrates Court on May 18, last year, to make a building, or structure, safe, or demolish it, at 2 - 6 Battle Road, St Leonards, in a specified time. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £208 in prosecution costs.

Vaughan Wheatley, 61, of Taylors Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an order issued by Brighton Magistrates Court on May 18, last year, to make a building, or structure, safe, or demolish it, at 2 - 6 Battle Road, St Leonards, in a specified time. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £208 in prosecution costs.

Julian Roberts, 50, of North Street, St Leonards, was found guilty of five charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Order by being in possession of an open container of alcohol on the steps of Renaissance House, London Road, St Leonards, and Kings Road, St Leonards, between October 15 and December 8, last year. He was fined £75 for each offence and ordered to pay £208 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

Ryan Shaw (no age given), of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of two charges of failing to comply with a Community Protection Order by being in possession of an open container of alcohol at Harold Place, Hastings, on December 31 and November 23 last year. He was fined £50 for each offence and ordered to pay £208 in prosecution costs. The verdicts were proved in his absence.

James Aldridge, 28, of South Road, Hailsham, indicated guilty pleas to selling fake Hugo Boss and Louis Vuitton goods, at St Leonards, between September 22, 2019 and December 11, 2019. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 in costs.

May 26:

Darren Richards, 50, of London Road, Hurst Green, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A21 at Hurst Green, on April 4, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for three years.

Tiffany Attrell, 27, of Heathfield Gardens, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Ninfield Road, Bexhill, on October 8, last year, without due care and attention. She also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Bexhill on the same date. She was fined £290 and ordered to pay £75 in compensation. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Rakim Ali, 39, of St Johns Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Lower Park Road, Hastings, on October 16, last year, with cocaine and cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at Hastings on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until September 1 for reports to be prepared. Magistrates issued an interim driving disqualification.