Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

September 15:

Adriatik Muceku, 39, of Collinswod Drive, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by sending a text message. The offence took place at St Leonards on February 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

Adam Sattin, 59, of Lewes Road, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 28. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was fined £1088 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Luke Lawrence, 27, of Clay Hill, Beckley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A2100, at Battle on February 11, with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at Battle on the same date. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.

Frank Chisholm, 40, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a letterbox and door. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 27. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Jack Buchanan, 25, of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Renault vehicle at St Leonards, on February 13, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 166 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at St Leonards on the same date. He was fined £461 and his driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Megan Keck, 28, of Elphinstone Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using a Ford vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on August 5, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Bexhill on the same date. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 20 months.

September 22:

Luke Ellis, 33, of Queens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Calvert Road, Hastings, on October 20, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and to driving with no insurance at Calvert Road, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Calvert Road, Hastings, on October 20, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 93 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes. He pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream, at Calvert Road, on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 20 and released on unconditional bail.

George Jackson, 53, of North Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Wentworth Close, Bexhill, on March 6, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined £500 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Maureen Greenslade, 58, of Paynton Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Carlisle Parade, Hastings, on December 29, last year. The court made a community order and fined her £100.

Curtis Bell, 19, of Pebsham Lane, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle, on High Street, Pevensey on March 8, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Beth Chapman, 25, of The Finches, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne, on August 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 18 months.

Terri Harris, 47, of Sidley Street, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Rocks Road, Uckfield, on August 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Joseph Cook, 19, of High Street, Cranbrook, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Yaris on the Falaise Road car park, at Hastings, on July 8, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 87 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

John Standen, 44, of Victoria Way, Winchelsea Beach, pleaded guilty to driving a Daihatsu vehicle on Parker Road, Hastings on February 15, with cannabis in his blood stream. He pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Bezoylecgonine in his blood stream, and to driving with no insurance, at Hastings on the same date. He was fined £180 and banned from driving for one year.