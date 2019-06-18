Man arrested after series of Bexhill burglaries

Police investigating a series of burglaries in Bexhill over recent weeks have made an arrest.

Police said it followed a break-in at a property in Ashdown Road during the early hours of Sunday morning (June 16).

A 38-year-old unemployed man of no fixed address was detained by officers on suspicion of burglary, police said.

Following interview, the man was released on bail until July 14, police added.

See more:

The 9 worst Hastings area roads for serious accidents

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery shortlisted for national award

Hughie’s Supercar Sunday in pictures