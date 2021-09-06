Man in skull mask carrying ‘weapon’ attacks 2 men outside Rye pub

An attacker wearing a white face mask with an image of a skull on it assaulted the two men in Landgate shortly after 11.30pm on August 27, police revealed today (September 6).

He was seen carrying a weapon and made threats to the two men, said police.

A spokesman said: “One of the men, a 34-year-old from Rye, suffered a wound to his hand consistent with a stabbing.

A man wearing a white skull face mask attacked two men

“He also suffered a head injury.

“The other man, a 36-year-old from Bexhill, also had a head injury.”

Both men left the area and went to Ferry Road in the town.

The masked attacker left the area via Landgate, said police.