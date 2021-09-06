Man in skull mask carrying ‘weapon’ attacks 2 men outside Rye pub
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were attacked outside a pub in Rye.
An attacker wearing a white face mask with an image of a skull on it assaulted the two men in Landgate shortly after 11.30pm on August 27, police revealed today (September 6).
He was seen carrying a weapon and made threats to the two men, said police.
A spokesman said: “One of the men, a 34-year-old from Rye, suffered a wound to his hand consistent with a stabbing.
“He also suffered a head injury.
“The other man, a 36-year-old from Bexhill, also had a head injury.”
Both men left the area and went to Ferry Road in the town.
The masked attacker left the area via Landgate, said police.
Investigator Bernadette Peters said: “We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area or anyone with information to come forward.