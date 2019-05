A Kent man has been convicted of stealing baby clothes from Marks and Spencer in Hastings, according to a court document.

Jack Rulton, 30, of Sissinghurst Drive, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to stealing baby clothes and shoes, worth £150 from Marks and Spencer at Priory Meadow, Hastings on October 19.

He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

See also: Cat stabbed in Hastings area

See also: Thief stole hsopice charity box from Old Town shop