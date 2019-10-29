Police searching for Hastings man with ‘Chelsea’ tattooed on his chest

Police are searching for a Hastings man who is wanted for failure to comply with a court order for driving offences.

Luke Matthew Ellis, also known to use the forename Scott, has a home address in Beaconsfield Road, Hastings, but police said efforts to find him have so far proved unsuccessful.

He is described as white, 6ft, of proportionate build, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

He has the name ‘Jodie’ tattooed on his right arm and a tattoo on his chest reading ‘Chelsea’. It is possible he may currently be using crutches.

Ellis is known to have links in Hastings, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Kent.

Anyone seeing him or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 987 of 30/08.