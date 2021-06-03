Police searching for wanted Hastings man Kane Watson
Police are searching for a man from Hastings who they would to speak to in relation to a breach of a restraining order, a spokesman for the force said.
Kane Watson, 30, is described as white, 6ft 3in, of broad build, with short brown hair and a short, dark beard.
As well as the Hastings area, he is known to have links to Bexhill, Eastbourne, Brighton and Kent, police said.
Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 75 of 16/02.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.