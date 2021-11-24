Police searching for wanted man with links to Hastings and Rye areas
Officers are looking for a wanted 48-year-old man who is known to have links to the Hastings and Rye areas.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:07 am
Updated
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:09 am
Bradley Dobson is wanted in connection with breaching his bail conditions imposed after his arrest following a domestic assault, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
He is known to frequently use trains while also having links to the Sutton and Croydon areas.
The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information on Bradley’s whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 47210191371.”
