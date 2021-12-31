£1,700 Disney bracelet with ‘great sentimental value’ stolen in Hastings burglary

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet are among 26 charms on a Pandora bracelet stolen in a burglary in Brackendale on November 19, police revealed today (December 31).

Other charms included: “Mum” “Dad” “Daughter”, Olaf the snowman from Frozen, and Dumbo the Elephant.

PC Matt Boyle said: “The complete bracelet and set is valued at some £1,700, but more importantly they have a great sentimental value to the victim who has collected them over many years.

Police