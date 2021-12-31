£1,700 Disney bracelet with ‘great sentimental value’ stolen in Hastings burglary
An appeal has been launched by police after a Disney bracelet with ‘great sentimental value’ was stolen in a burglary in Hastings.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Eeyore, Tigger and Piglet are among 26 charms on a Pandora bracelet stolen in a burglary in Brackendale on November 19, police revealed today (December 31).
Other charms included: “Mum” “Dad” “Daughter”, Olaf the snowman from Frozen, and Dumbo the Elephant.
PC Matt Boyle said: “The complete bracelet and set is valued at some £1,700, but more importantly they have a great sentimental value to the victim who has collected them over many years.
“If you have been offered this bracelet or any of the individual charms, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 471 of the 20th December 2021.”