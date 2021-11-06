St Leonards elderly couple’s house damaged and car set alight in ‘mistaken identity’ attacks

Just before 1am yesterday (Friday, November 5) three window panels at the house and one of the car windows in Augustus Way, off Battle Road were smashed.

Then at about 11.50pm that same day, Friday, two men were seen to approach the car, parked directly outside the house, and set it on fire.

Police said it was burnt out and smoke damage was caused to the front of the house.

Sussex Police

The occupants of the address were not injured.

Police said they are currently treating the incidents as linked and deliberate, and an investigation is under way.

Sussex Police added it is believed the incidents have resulted from a case of mistaken identity, and that elderly couple who live there were not the intended targets.

Detective Constable Andy Smithson said: “Anyone who was in the area at those times and saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1660 of 05/11.

“We particularly want to speak to any owners or staff at petrol filling stations around the Hastings and St Leonards area who may have sold petrol in jerry cans to two men on Friday night.