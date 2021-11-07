St Leonards man robbed outside his home during night
A man who stepped out for some fresh air was robbed outside his home in St Leonards.
Police said shortly before 3.20am on Saturday (November 6), the 52-year-old victim left his flat in De Cham Road, St Leonards, and was standing at the junction with adjacent Cloudesley Road when he was attacked by two men who grabbed and repeatedly punched him, stealing cash before making off.
The victim received hospital treatment for cuts and bruises to his face and leg.
Investigator Bernadette Peters said: “This was a vicious and random attack on a resident who was simply relaxing just outside his own home.
“His assailants were both described as white, slim, aged about 18, wearing hoodies and joggers.
“If you were in the area at around that time and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any other information, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 211 of 06/11.”