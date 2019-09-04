Sussex father charged with murder of eight-week-old baby daughter

A Sussex father has been charged with the murder of his eight-week-old baby daughter, police said.

Michael Roe, 32, unemployed, was arrested at his home in Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, on Tuesday evening (September 3), said police.

He was subsequently charged with murder of a child under one year old between September 8-11, 2018; wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent; and causing or allowing the death of a child, said a police spokesman.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (September 4).

Paramedics were called to the house in Alderbrook Close in the early hours of Monday, September 10, 2018, where baby Holly Roe was reported to be having breathing difficulties. She was taken to Pembury Hospital, where she was tragically pronounced dead.

A post mortem showed that the cause of death was a traumatic head injury, said police.

Tiffany Tate, 31, baby Holly’s mother, unemployed, of Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, has been summoned to appear to face a charge of causing or allowing the death of a child between July 14 and September 11, 2018, confirmed police. She is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 12.