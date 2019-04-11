Sussex Police Chief Inspector accused of engaging in 'sexual activity' with Sergeant while on duty

A Sussex Police Chief Inspector could be sacked over allegations he engaged in sexual activity with a colleague while on duty.

Chief Inspector Robert Leet faces accusations that he engaged in sexual activity with Sergeant Sarah Porter between August 2015 and January 2017.

They are also accused of using police systems to arrange and facilitate their inappropriate relationship.

The pair will appear before a panel next week who will decide if their actions breached police standards of professional behaviour, according to details posted on the Sussex Police website.

Chief Inspector Leet – now based at police headquarters in Lewes – was serving as district commander for Lewes and Wealden during the period the allegations relate to.

He also faces accusations in relation to an alleged relationship with a member of the public.

Sergeant Porter – now based at the roads policing unit in Polegate – was previously a sergeant on the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team.

The allegations facing Chief Inspector Leet – as detailed on the Sussex Police website – are:

- “You engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with Miss A between November 2014 and January 2016. Such behaviour is entirely inappropriate and amounts to a breach of the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct and Duties and Responsibilities.

- “You engaged in sexual activity with Miss A whilst on duty, between November 2014 and January 2016. Such behaviour is entirely inappropriate and amounts to a breach of the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct and Duties and Responsibilities.

- “You engaged in sexual activity with PS Porter between August 2015 and January 2017, whilst on duty. Such behaviour is entirely inappropriate and amounts to a breach of the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct and Duties and Responsibilities.

- “You made pro-active attempts to meet PS Porter whilst on duty despite their being no work related purpose. Such behaviour amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Duties and Responsibilities.

- “You used Sussex Police systems inappropriately to communicate with PS Porter. Such behaviour amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Duties and Responsibilities.”

The allegations facing Sergeant Porter – as detailed on the Sussex Police website – are:

- “You engaged in sexual activity with C/Insp Leet between August 2015 and January 2017, whilst on duty. Such behaviour is entirely inappropriate and amounts to a breach of the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct and Duties and Responsibilities.

- “You made pro-active attempts to meet C/Insp Leet whilst on duty despite their being no work related purpose. Such behaviour amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Duties and Responsibilities.

- “You used Sussex Police systems inappropriately to communicate with C/Insp Leet. Such behaviour amounts to a breach of the following Standard of Professional Behaviour: Duties and Responsibilities.

- “On 3/7/17 you neglected your duties by failing to be available to respond to a fatal road traffic incident. Such behaviour amounts to a breach of the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Discreditable Conduct and Duties and Responsibilities.

- “On 3/7/17 you approached [name redacted] requesting he provide a statement relating to your neglect of duties, knowing that he might be approached as a witness. Such behaviour amounts to a breach of the following Standards of Professional Behaviour: Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct.”