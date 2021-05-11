Teenager denies murdering Brighton restaurant owner

Hove Crown Court

Pietro Addis, who can publicly be named for the first time, appeared at court in Hove this morning via videolink, charged with the murder of Sue Addis, owner of the iconic Donatello in Brighton Place and Pinocchio in New Road.

The 69-year-old was found dead at an address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, at 6.55pm on Thursday, January 7.

Addis pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder.

The media had previously been unable to identify Addis due to his age, but reporting restrictions were lifted when he turned 18.

The cause was adjourned until Friday, July 2, so that a psychiatric report could be prepared.

A possible trial date has been set for August.

Tributes poured in for Mrs Addis following the news of her death earlier this year.

MP for Hove and Portslade Peter Kyle said: “She made great food accessible to all, was a brilliant businesswoman, and just thoroughly decent.

“Our city misses her already.”

Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion said: “She was such a special presence in the city, her passion for this place and its people was infectious, and her kindness legendary. She’ll be hugely missed”