Three arrested after police stop ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Bexhill
Three people have been arrested after a vehicle police described as ‘suspicious’ was stopped in Bexhill.
The incident happened in Western Road, Bexhill, shortly before 11am on Friday (May 14).
A search was carried out of the vehicle and a number of bottles of alcohol with tags still on and tools were seized by officers, police said.
A spokesman for Sussex Police added: “A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and obstructing / resisting a constable in their execution of duty. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.
“A 35-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have been released under investigation.”
Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 407 of 14/05.