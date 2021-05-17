Three arrested after police stop ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Bexhill

The incident happened in Western Road, Bexhill, shortly before 11am on Friday (May 14).

A search was carried out of the vehicle and a number of bottles of alcohol with tags still on and tools were seized by officers, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police added: “A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and obstructing / resisting a constable in their execution of duty. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

“A 35-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have been released under investigation.”