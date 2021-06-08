Two people found with serious injuries at St Leonards property

At around 12.20am on Monday (June 7), police attended a property in Wishing Tree Road North, St Leonards, following a report of an assault.

Officers attended and found two people at the address with serious injuries, police said.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain at this time, according to police.

A spokesman for the force added: “Enquiries are ongoing. This is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community.