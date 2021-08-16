Woman hurt trying to stop 2 men fighting in Hastings town centre

Officers on patrol were approached in Robertson Street on Sunday (August 15) at 2.45am to help a woman lying on the ground with an injured arm, said police.

She was taken to hospital and found to have suffered a fractured wrist.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent and he was later released under investigation, said a police spokesman.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted