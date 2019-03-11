Crown pub in Hastings Old Town hosts local bake-off

Customers at the Crown pub in All Saints Street demonstrated their baking skills by coming up with an amazing array of hand-crafted bread loves.

The bread making competition, held on Sunday morning, was the idea of Crown regular Peter Varley.

Crown bread making 2 SUS-191103-091559001

On the judging panel was award-winning artisan baker Emmanuel Hadjiandreou, who supplies bread for the Crown.

Emmanuel trained as a baker in South Africa, he has baked around the world. In the UK, Emmanuel has worked for Flour Power, Gordon Ramsay, Daylesford Organic and Judges Bakery. While at Daylesford, the award-winning organic farm shop in Oxfordshire, Emmanuel’s bread won a Soil Association Organic Food Award. He is the author of three books on bread-making.

The other judges were Michael Wootton, from Judges Bakery, and Crown head chef James Favell.

Among those entering were bar-tender Alfie Bell, whose sourdough loaf was made using beer he brewed himself. Other bread entered included Jewish Challah bread and a red onion focaccia loaf.

The overall winner was little Elvis, helped by mum Rose Lam. Second was Stuart Chubb, while Peter Varley came third.

The prize was one of Emmanuel’s books and a Crown voucher.

Commenting on the entries, Emmanuel said that the overall standard was very high but that people needed to use a little more salt in their bread.

