East Sussex family’s Christmas presents destroyed in house fire

Two crews were sent to tackle a fire at a home in East Sussex this morning, a spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters were called to the property in Colwood Road, Eastbourne, at 11:15.

A spokesman said there were no major injuries, but a neighbour was treated for smoke inhalation by the ambulance service.

Crew Manager Dan Burnett said: “Sadly as well as the damage to the house the family’s Christmas presents were destroyed in the fire.”

